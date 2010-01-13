Ad
Rumiana Jeleva - under scrutiny in the EU parliament (Photo: EUobserver)

Bulgaria's commissioner-designate in limbo after stormy confirmation hearing

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria's commissioner-designate Rumiana Jeleva was facing an unclear future Tuesday (12 January) after a stormy confirmation hearing in the European Parliament in which she failed to dispel suspicions that she had dodged EU rules on disclosure of financial interests.

Socialist, Green and Liberal members of the parliament grilled her about failing to duly declare that between 2006 and 2009 she had occupied a senior managerial position in Bulgarian-based consultancy company "Global Cons...

