euobserver
'The European Union of Speculators' - bankers and their ties to EU governments were a prominent target in the Brussels march (Photo: EUobserver)

Anti-austerity protests hit dozens of EU cities

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Tens of thousands of angry workers marched through cities across Europe on Wednesday (29 September) to protest against the wave of government austerity measures that have swept through the region over the past year.

A procession of roughly 100,000 people snaked through the streets of Brussels, led by a group dressed in black suits and masks and calling themselves the European Union of Speculators, a pointed jibe at the bankers which many blame for the current crisis.

Large numbe...

