Mr Thaci (r) receives his Kosovar passport (Photo: ks-gov.net)

Kosovo recognition not a 'Pandora's Box,' Thaci says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovar Prime Mnister Hashim Thaci has in a comment for EUobserver encouraged non-recognising EU states to change their mind following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) opinion on independence.

"The circumstances that led to Kosovo's declaration of independence were, and are, unique. The narrowness of the court's ruling on this subject should reassure those countries that have been reluctant to recognise Kosovo," he said.

"Kos...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

