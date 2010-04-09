Croatian veterans leak causes turmoil

The Croatian public and political scene is in turmoil, and for once the reason is not economic woes, workers' protests or poor results by the national soccer team.

All that has been completely overshadowed by the unauthorised publication on Tuesday (6 April) of the registry of war veterans who participated in the defence of Croatia in the 1991-95 Balkan war.

The list was published on the internet by an unknown person using a server based in the United States. Possible publication...