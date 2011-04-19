Nato admits 'limitations' in protecting Libyan civilians

A month after the start of allied airstrikes on the Libyan regime, Nato is starting to voice frustration at the limitations of its current mandate when it comes to protecting civilians from Gaddafi attacks, with French politicians now calling for the deployment of ground troops.

Amid continued shelling by Gaddafi forces on the sea port of Misrata where hundreds have died in the past days and thousands of injured persons are being evacuated by humanitarian organisations, Nato is struggli...