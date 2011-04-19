Ad
euobserver
Libyan rebels will receive military training from British and French officers (Photo: Al Jazeera)

Nato admits 'limitations' in protecting Libyan civilians

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A month after the start of allied airstrikes on the Libyan regime, Nato is starting to voice frustration at the limitations of its current mandate when it comes to protecting civilians from Gaddafi attacks, with French politicians now calling for the deployment of ground troops.

Amid continued shelling by Gaddafi forces on the sea port of Misrata where hundreds have died in the past days and thousands of injured persons are being evacuated by humanitarian organisations, Nato is struggli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Libyan rebels will receive military training from British and French officers (Photo: Al Jazeera)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections