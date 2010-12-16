Kosovo and Albania reject accusations of organ trafficking

The governments of Kosovo and Albania have strongly rejected allegations of organ trafficking and organised crime presented in a report by Council of Europe rapporteur Dick Marty, accusing him of kidnapping the council to present his "fabrications."
Mr Marty, a Swiss member of the council's parliamentary assembly, presented made serious charges against both countries, the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY), Nato and the EU.
In his report, he claimed...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here