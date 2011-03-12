Ad
euobserver
The Bulgarian nurses were eventually released from Libya in 2007 (Photo: EUobserver)

French diplomacy rekindles Bulgaria's pain over captive nurses

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy's push to recognise Libyan rebels has caused anger in Bulgaria, with Sofia alleging that key members of the Libyan National Transitional Council were closely linked to the torture of six Bulgarian nurses held captive in the north African country during the last decade.

"I explained [to EU leaders] that representatives of this council in Benghazi are the people who tortured the Bulgarian medics for eight years and that this cost us nearly $60 million," B...

