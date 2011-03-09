UK Tories lose leadership of parliament group

A Czech climate sceptic, Jan Zahradil, has won the leadership of the UK Tories' political grouping in the European Parliament, defeating a moderate British Conservative.

The British centre-right has again lost out the chief position in their ideological vehicle, the European Conservatives and Reformists, that broke away from the main centre-right and Chrisitian-Democrat-dominated political family, the European People's Party, in 2009, out of frustration at its support for European feder...