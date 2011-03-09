Ad
euobserver
Zahradil, an acolyte of eurosceptic Czech leader Vaclav Klaus (Photo: zahradil.eu)

UK Tories lose leadership of parliament group

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A Czech climate sceptic, Jan Zahradil, has won the leadership of the UK Tories' political grouping in the European Parliament, defeating a moderate British Conservative.

The British centre-right has again lost out the chief position in their ideological vehicle, the European Conservatives and Reformists, that broke away from the main centre-right and Chrisitian-Democrat-dominated political family, the European People's Party, in 2009, out of frustration at its support for European feder...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Zahradil, an acolyte of eurosceptic Czech leader Vaclav Klaus (Photo: zahradil.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections