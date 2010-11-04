EU farm chief unconcerned by budget review

European commissioner for agriculture Dacian Ciolos has said last month's EU budget review poses no threat to the future size of the EU's farm policy, despite arguably contradictory phrases contained inside the document.

"I think the review is very clear that the common agricultural policy (CAP) must remain a strong policy with a strong budget," the Romanian politician told EUobserver on Thursday (4 November) in the margins of a civil society event in Brussels.

"We can not decre...