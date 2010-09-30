EU holds anti-terrorist exercise amid reports of al-Qaeda plot

The EU has tested its crisis co-ordination capabilities in a simulated bio-terrorist attack on a European football championship. The exercise comes amid reports of a real al-Qaeda plot targeting Britain, France and Germany and Norway's arrest of three men planning attacks in Oslo and Copenhagen.

The fifth EU-wide exercise of its kind, conducted between 27 and 29 September 2010, was aimed at testing the co-ordination of crisis responses in the areas of health, transport, border control,...