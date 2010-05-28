The Balkan minefields

The Western Balkans contain Europe's biggest minefields. This is not just a metaphor for the region's volatile politics. Millions of real landmines and other unexploded objects are lying around South-Eastern Europe, especially in former war zones.

Most affected are Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, although the last war in both countries ended 15 years ago, with the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

The region's unexploded mines are called "hidden killers" by experts from the Internati...