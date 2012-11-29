Ad
euobserver
British police. The Magnitsky list names senior people in the FSB (Photo: nuakin)

Mystery death of Magnitsky informant causes fear

Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The mysterious death of an informant in the Sergei Magnitsky case has created suspicion of a second high-profile Russian murder in the UK.

Alexander Perepilichnyy - a 44-year-old Russian businessman with no known health problems - was found dead outside his luxury home in Surrey, England on 10 November.

British police made the case public on Wednesday (28 November), telling press that an initial post mortem was "inconclusive," that the coroner will now hold an inquest, including...

Magnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Magnitsky Affair

