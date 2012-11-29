Mystery death of Magnitsky informant causes fear

The mysterious death of an informant in the Sergei Magnitsky case has created suspicion of a second high-profile Russian murder in the UK.

Alexander Perepilichnyy - a 44-year-old Russian businessman with no known health problems - was found dead outside his luxury home in Surrey, England on 10 November.

British police made the case public on Wednesday (28 November), telling press that an initial post mortem was "inconclusive," that the coroner will now hold an inquest, including...