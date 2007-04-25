Ad
euobserver
The 6 May run-off is gathering huge interest beyond France's borders (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bayrou refuses to support Sarkozy or Royal

by Honor Mahony,

Centrist politician Francois Bayrou has decided to remain neutral in the French presidential elections, refusing to advise his supporters to vote for either of the leading candidates in the 6 May run-off.

At a highly-anticipated press conference on Wednesday afternoon (24 April), Mr Bayrou, who came third in Sunday's election gaining 18.5 percent of the vote, said that both the centre-right Nicolas Sarkozy and socialist Segolene Royal would only make the country's problems worse.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The 6 May run-off is gathering huge interest beyond France's borders (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections