Bayrou refuses to support Sarkozy or Royal

Centrist politician Francois Bayrou has decided to remain neutral in the French presidential elections, refusing to advise his supporters to vote for either of the leading candidates in the 6 May run-off.

At a highly-anticipated press conference on Wednesday afternoon (24 April), Mr Bayrou, who came third in Sunday's election gaining 18.5 percent of the vote, said that both the centre-right Nicolas Sarkozy and socialist Segolene Royal would only make the country's problems worse.

...