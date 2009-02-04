Ad
euobserver
Vienna - the Austrian capital hosted the mixed bag of European far right groups (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU far right meet for Lisbon Treaty pow-wow

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A clutch of Europe's far-right parties gathered in Vienna over the weekend to strategise over campaigning against the Lisbon treaty in the coming months.

The education division of Austria's Freedom Party invited their nationalist right co-thinkers from across the European Union, including the Danish People's Party, the Flemish separatist Vlaams Belang, France's fascist Front National and Bulgaria's extremist Ataka (National Union Attack) to a conference on the Lisbon Treaty on Saturday ...

