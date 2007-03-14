Polish MEP reprimanded for anti-Semitic publication

Polish right-wing MEP Maciej Giertych has been formally reprimanded by the European Parliament for publishing an anti-Semitic pamphlet.

Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering told MEPs gathered in Strasbourg on Wednesday (14 March) that he "'deeply regretted what is objectively a serious breach of the fundamental rights and in particular the dignity of human beings to which our institution so strongly adheres."

In a letter to Mr Giertych, Mr Poettering said that the "European P...