EU pushes for cuts in global nuclear arsenal

The 27-nation European Union - including two nuclear powers, France and the UK - is set to become a leading force behind global nuclear disarmament efforts. It is estimated that there are some 2,000 active nuclear weapons in the world, while Iran is believed to be trying to make it into the nine-strong nuclear club.

Earlier this month (5 December), French leader Nicolas Sarkozy wrote a letter to UN chief Ban Ki-Moon floating a number of ideas in the area of nuclear arms control. The l...