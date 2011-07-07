MEPs put off controversial electoral reform

Proposals designed to shake up the European political landscape were on Thursday sent back to the drawing board after proving too controversial for MEPs to endorse.
Put together by UK liberal MEP Andrew Duff, the report sailed through committee in spring but then came a cropper as the political groups in the parliament took a more thorough look at the implications of the proposals, representing the greatest shake-up of electoral procedures since the European Parliament was first directl...
