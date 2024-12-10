Ad
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Hungary's judicial independence backsliding again, say campaigners

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungarian courts and judges are once again facing an existential crisis, say rights defenders — one year after the European Commission unfroze billions of euros.

The past 11 months have since seen new obstacles introduced by the Budapest government that campaigners say put severe constraints on judges, both financial and political.

