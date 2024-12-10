Hungary's judicial independence backsliding again, say campaigners

Hungarian courts and judges are once again facing an existential crisis, say rights defenders — one year after the European Commission unfroze billions of euros.
The past 11 months have since seen new obstacles introduced by the Budapest government that campaigners say put severe constraints on judges, both financial and political.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
