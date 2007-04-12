Palestinian finance minister presses EU on financial aid

Palestinian finance minister Salam Fayyad told the European Union on Wednesday (11 April) that €1 billion of international aid was needed this year if a humanitarian crisis among Palestinian people is to be avoided.

"This is assistance we need to get back on our feet," said the minister adding "These are very difficult times for the Palestinian people."

He warned there would be a "devastating" outcome if the international community did not put its hands in its pockets for the Pale...