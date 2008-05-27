MEPs vote to include airlines in emissions scheme earlier

MEPs are pushing to have airline companies take part in the EU's emissions trading system a year earlier than planned.

Following a vote in the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday (27 May), airlines would be obliged to be a part of the pollution-reducing scheme from 2011, with the sector having to pay for 25 percent of its permits to produce carbon dioxide in the first year and from 2013 falling into line with other sectors.

The measures will apply to all aircraf...