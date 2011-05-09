Ad
euobserver
More than 500 Africans were rescued from a shipwreck off the Italian coast (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Italy rescues 500 Libya refugees from shipwreck

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

More than 500 refugees who travelled from Libya, mostly sub-Saharan Africans, were rescued in the early hours of Saturday morning (8 May) after their overloaded boat sank a dozen miles from the Italian coast of Lampedusa.

The Italian coast guard managed to save all 528 migrants, including women and babies, during a dramatic operation around 3 am on Sunday, after the fishing boat hit some rocks and started sinking.

"It was a difficult situation. Our patrol boats couldn't come clos...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
More than 500 Africans were rescued from a shipwreck off the Italian coast (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections