Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa refuted the claims saying friendly relations with Finland could be a affected (Photo: Slovenian presidency of the EU)

Arms deal tests Finland-Slovenia relations

by Lisbeth Kirk,

Tensions between two EU countries, Finland and Slovenia grew to new heights on Thursday (4 September), with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa delivering an official note of complaint to the Finnish ambassador in Ljublajana over Finnish TV accusations of bribes in relation to a weapons deal.

On Monday (1 September) the investigative journalism programme MOT claimed Finnish defence material manufacturer Patria paid a total of €21 million in bribes indirectly to Slovenian officials and ...

