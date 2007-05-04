Ad
euobserver
EU information society commissioner Viviane Reding has repeatedly called for the rules to be in place by the summer (Photo: EUobserver)

EU roaming charges plan suffers setback

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission's much flaunted goal of having cheaper mobile roaming fees across the bloc before EU citizens go on summer holiday this year has taken a bashing as differences between member states have stopped an important European Parliament vote from going ahead.

After two days of negotiations, representatives from the three branches of the EU have still not reached a compromise on a draft law originally planned for a vote in the parliament next week.

The vote has now b...

euobserver

