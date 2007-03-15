Ad
Phoning from abroad could be cheaper by almost 70 percent this summer (Photo: EUobserver)

EU ministers close to deal on roaming fee cuts

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

EU telecoms ministers are expected to clinch a deal on slashing the price of using mobile phones abroad at today's informal meeting in Germany.

But the UK warns that rigid price caps could lead to all consumers - even those not phoning from abroad - being forced to pay extra to plug the gap in company income.

Meeting in the margins of an annual technology show in Hanover on Thursday (15 March), the ministers are set to agree on an upper limit for fees that mobile operators can ch...

Green Economy
Green Economy
