Mr Rasmussen's "fat cutting" plans were endorsed by defence ministers (Photo: Claus Haagensen)

Nato ministers agree to 'cut fat'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato defence ministers on Thursday (14 October) agreed to plans put forward by secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen to "cut fat" by reducing the number of headquarters and staff. The money saved is to be used for new capabilities such as cyber defence and an anti-ballistic missile shield.

Under Mr Rasmussen's blueprint, the number of headquarters will be reduced from 11 to seven and the staff employed there will shrink from 13,000 to 9,000. In addition, out of the 14 existing Nato ag...

