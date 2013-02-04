Ad
France could not have carried out its bombing raids in Mali without US help. (Photo: Nato)

Nato chief: Mali shows holes in EU defence

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said French action in Mali points to holes in European defence capabilities.

Speaking to press on Saturday (2 February) at an annual conference on trans-Atlantic security in Munich, Germany, he noted that, as in the Libya conflict in 2011, France could not have carried out its bombing raids without US help.

"European allies still need strong support from the United States in their endeavours to carry out such an operation ... The Mali operatio...

