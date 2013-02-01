EU budget talks to dominate this WEEK

EU leaders gather in Brussels at the end of the week (4-10 February) for a second attempt to agree the bloc's budget framework for 2014-2020.

At stake is how to spend the around 1 trillion euro over the seven year period with member states having their traditional squabbles over which policy areas - including farm aid, innovation, and regional support - should see the most investment as well as who should get a rebate from the budget.

A summit in November saw no agreement. But th...