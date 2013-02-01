Ad
euobserver
It's all about money this week (Photo: Fotolia)

EU budget talks to dominate this WEEK

Agenda
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders gather in Brussels at the end of the week (4-10 February) for a second attempt to agree the bloc's budget framework for 2014-2020.

At stake is how to spend the around 1 trillion euro over the seven year period with member states having their traditional squabbles over which policy areas - including farm aid, innovation, and regional support - should see the most investment as well as who should get a rebate from the budget.

A summit in November saw no agreement. But th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

EU institutions mark out 'red lines' ahead of budget summit
It's all about money this week (Photo: Fotolia)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections