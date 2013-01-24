EU law to create market for electric cars

Cars using alternative sources of clean energy are not finding a market due to a lack of fuelling stations and high price tags.

EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (24 January) that member states must take the initiative to build the stations to help open the market, cut CO2 emissions and reduce dependency on oil.

"We need to set targets to build the necessary fuel stations and make them compatible everywhere," he said.

Around 10 perc...