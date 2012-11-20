Brinkmanship on EU budget as officials ponder deal without UK

Officials are considering ways to circumvent British opposition to an EU budget deal as member states flex their muscles ahead of Thursday's (22 November) summit aimed at reaching agreement on the bloc's next seven year budget framework starting in 2014.
Sources told this website they were "aware" that some EU officials and national civil servants were considering an "agreement by 26 or even 25".
Under the EU treaties the multi-annual financial framework requires the consent of al...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
