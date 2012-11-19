UK grants highest number of EU citizenships

Over 810,000 people were given EU citizenship in 2010, with Moroccans forming the largest group coming to the EU, followed by Turks, Ecuadorians and Indians.

With 67,000 Moroccans granted nationality, they account for top foreign groups in Belgium, France, Italy and the Netherlands.

Turks (49,900 in total) tend to go to Germany, where they they are the top group receiving citizenship.

Ecuadorians go to Spain and Indians go to the UK, reflecting longstanding labour, histori...