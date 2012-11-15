Ad
Malta's candidate for EU commissioner on health fails to impress left-leaning MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

Left-wing MEPs unimpressed by Borg

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Euro deputies have given mixed views on Tonio Borg, Malta’s candidate for EU commissioner on health and consumer affairs.

Socialist group leader Hannes Swoboda said on Wednesday (14 November) his group would support Borg's candidacy but remained concerned by his conservative stand on homosexuality and women's reproductive rights.

The Roman Catholic candidate told deputies on Tuesday during a hearing that his personal beliefs would not interfere with his role as commissioner and t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

