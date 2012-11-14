Europe's cities hit by anti-austerity protests

Many of Europe's capital cities ground to a halt on Wednesday (14 November) with a series of anti-austerity marches and co-ordinated strikes.

The demonstrations, which amount to the biggest pan-European attack on tough austerity budgets across a number of EU countries, were organised as part of a 'European day of action and solidarity' by the European Trade Union Congress (ETUC).

More than 80 people were arrested during riots in Madrid. Violence also flared up in Milan and Rome, w...