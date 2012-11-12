Artist groups fear impact of economic crisis

Public sector support for culture is being threatened by Europe’s current economic woes, says a pro-art advocacy network.
"We cannot but face the fact that we are in the midst of generalised crisis of extreme fragility," said Mercedes Biovinazzo, chair of Culture Action Europe (CAE), which represents thousands of pro-art groups across the continent, on Friday (9 November).
Speaking at the opening of the two-day annual CAE conference in Brussels on the "sustainability of culture" i...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
