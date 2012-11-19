Greek creditors in last-ditch attempt to agree pay-out

Eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday (20 November) are set for a final round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about how to deal with Greece's ballooning debt.

The meeting is aimed at reconciling Greece's creditors after a similar gathering last week ended in public disagreement between IMF chief Christine Lagarde and the head of the Eurogroup of finance ministers, Jean Claude-Juncker, on giving Greece two more years to meet its debt target.

A report by the tr...