euobserver
Cristina Silva - in the background are ceramics made at Arcil (Photo: Silva, Cristina)

Disability and EU austerity: a Portuguese case study

Health & Society
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Cristina Silva believes the worst is over. But she cannot be sure. As executive director of a recuperation centre for disabled people in central Portugal, Silva has seen first hand how the economic crisis in Portugal is affecting society's most vulnerable.

Arcil (Associacao para a Recuperacao de Cidadaos Inadaptados da Lousa) located in the town of Lousa, about 180km from the capital Lisbon, provides a centre for care, learning, rehabilitation for disabled children, adolescents and adul...

