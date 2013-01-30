EU freezes €4bn of Polish funds in fraud case

The European Commission has blocked over €4 billion of money for Polish roads, causing dismay in the run-up to an EU budget summit next week.

It took the decision after the Polish prosecutor accused 11 people - 10 of them CEOs of large construction firms and one of them a former director in Poland's road agency, the GDDKiA - of colluding to fix prices for tenders for EU-co-funded projects.

The frozen money concerns €4 billion of unspent Polish allocations from the EU's 2007 to ...