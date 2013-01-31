Ad
euobserver
The commission's ideas are seen as unacceptable by Deutsche Bahn (Photo: Cocoabiscuit)

EU railway law to halt 'stagnation, decline'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed breaking up national railway monopolies to save passengers money and to stop industry "stagnation."

The draft law, put out on Wednesday (30 January) in Brussels by transport commissioner Siim Kallas, says state giants, such as Germany's Deutsche Bahn or Italy's Ferrovie della Stato, should be split in two, with one part responsible for infrastructure and the other part to run passenger services.

It recommends full "institutional separation" as ...

