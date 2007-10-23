EU agrees more transparency in farm aid

EU agriculture ministers have agreed new transparency rules to make it clearer who receives what from the bloc's generous farm coffers.
Under the rules, information on beneficiaries is to be made available to the public online.
The draft regulation on community financing was adopted by a broad majority of the ministers, Portuguese agriculture minister Jaime Silva said at a press conference in Luxembourg on Monday (22 October).
"[Ministers have] reached a political agreement...
