A lawyer by training, Dorin Chirtoaca is now deputy chairman of the Moldovan Liberal Party, part of the governing coalition (Photo: Dan Alexe)

Chisinau's mayor - a change of mindset

by Dan Alexe,

Young, bespectacled and educated abroad, 31-year-old Dorin Chirtoaca is not the typical ruler of a drab Eastern European city, long-ruled by Communists. The mayor of Chisinau, Moldova's capital, looks like the change both of generation and mindset that many Moldovans have long been hoping for.

Mr Chirtoaca is not just hailed as a young and efficient mayor, he is also one of the most promising new politicians in one of Europe's poorest countries. A lawyer by training and former coordina...

