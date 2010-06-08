Slovene referendum result seen as important for entire Balkan region

Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor has called Sunday, the day Slovenians narrowly voted in favour (51.48%) of the country's arbitration agreement for solving a border issue with Croatia, a "historical day."

President Danilo Tuerk said that the "referendum outcome is a step forward in solving the dispute between Croatia and Slovenia." At issue is the disputed border in the Adriatic Bay of Piran.

Politicians in Zagreb were more than happy when they heard the results. "It is an im...