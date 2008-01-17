Slovenia criticises French Mediterranean Union proposal

EU presidency Slovenia has criticized French president Nicolas Sarkozy's proposal to set up a Mediterranean Union connecting countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, with Turkey as the backbone of the club.



Speaking on Wednesday (16 January) before MEPs about his country's plans for the six month presidency, Slovene Prime Minister Janez Jansa agreed that EU relations with Mediterranean states should be strengthened.

But alluding directly to Mr Sarkozy's plan, he said: "We do not n...