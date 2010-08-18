Macedonian media – a muddle serving the interests of power

The brutal dismissal at the end of July of five journalists from one private Macedonian TV station has sparked a heated debate about the government's political and economic influence on the media.



The TV station Kanal5 is owned by the son of a prominent politician from the governing coalition, Boris Stojmenov. The station tried to justify the sackings by the economic crisis and the need to save money. But the explanations failed to silence suspicions that the request for the journalists' ...