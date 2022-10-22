Ad
Editor's weekly digest: Non-decisions, non-apologies, non-solutions

Editor's Digest
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

Despite the European Council convening this week to hash out some concrete steps to fight rising energy costs, it was pretty much business as usual in the EU in terms of actual decision-making.

Pretty much none were made.

In the conclusions published in the early hours on Friday (21 October), the council punted the issues back to the commission, calling on them to "urgently submit concrete decisions" on the matters of joint...

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

