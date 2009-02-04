France and Germany call for stronger EU-NATO ties

"Real co-operation" between the European Union and NATO, as well as a closer EU – US coordination on security issues and improved relations with Russia are needed in order for Europe to better face "current challenges," the leaders of France and Germany have said.

In order to respond to the "demands of the future," some areas – such as EU – NATO co-operation – are key, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote in a joint column entitled "Security – our c...