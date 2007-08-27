Ad
Turkey's membership talks with the EU have made painfully slow progress (Photo: EUobserver)

France eases stance on EU Turkey talks

by Honor Mahony,

In a softening of his stance towards Turkey, French president Nicolas Sarkozy has said he will not obstruct EU negotiations with ankara so long as member states agree to take a thorough look at the future of the bloc.

"If this fundamental reflection on the future of our Union is launched by the 27 [member states] France will not oppose new chapters of negotiation being opened between the Union and Turkey in the coming months and years," said Mr Sarkozy in Paris on Monday (27 August), ac...

