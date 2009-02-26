Estonian sentenced for NATO and EU secrets to Russia

Herman Simm, a former Estonian defence official, was sentenced on Wednesday (25 February) to 12 and a half years of prison and €1.288 million damages for passing NATO and EU classified information to Russian intelligence services.



"Yes, I did work for foreign intelligence services. Yes, I did know the people whom I was sending the information were members of the Russian services," Mr Simm conceded on a video tape shown by prosecutors after the trial, which was held behind closed doors, AF...