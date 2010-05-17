Roma language request causes confusion

Local authorities in western Romania are facing an unusual challenge - a request by the Roma minority to have road signs and street names written in their language as well as in Romanian.

Bilingual signs have been requested in the village of Ticvaniu-Mare where Roma make up more than 20 percent of the population.

After studying the local Roma's request, the Ticvaniu-Mare administration said it cannot be taken forward because a single Romani language does not exist.

"There i...