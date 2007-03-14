EU targets water as foreign policy tool

Water management is climbing the agenda in EU foreign policy and internal security plans, making up a significant part of Europe's new thrust to engage with Central Asia states, soothe tensions in the Middle East and cement conflict resolution in the Western Balkans.

The EU's recent blueprint for a new Central Asia policy lists "environment" and "water management" as a top priority in the effort to bring "security and good governance" to the region creating "a ring of well-governed cou...