No control mechanism for Croatia after EU entry

As the marathon accession talks with Croatia draw closer to the finishing line, the European Union has clearly stated that it will not install a safety net similar to that which accompanied the entry of Romania and Bulgaria.

EU officials have confirmed that there is no plan to set up a 'co-operation and verification mechanism' (CVM) for Croatia.

There are many reasons for this. Some argue that the CVM is not working properly in the cases of Romania and, particularly, Bulgaria, wh...