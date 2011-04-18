Doubts over EU parliamentary reform as officials look to German model

A series of question marks have been raised over the European Parliament's pledge to tighten internal rules following the cash-for-amendments scandal, as senior officials look to Germany's Bundestag as a potential template.

"We're obviously studying at a broad range of parliaments, but the German model in particular," a source said on Monday (18 April) on condition of anonymity, a day before a specially-convened working group on internal reform is set to meet for the first time.

...